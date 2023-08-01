Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 610,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $887,414,000,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 277.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 685,920 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 39,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 547,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.