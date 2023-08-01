Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

