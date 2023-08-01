Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBRT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

