Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.