Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,454,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDT opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

