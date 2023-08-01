Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 390.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.21. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

