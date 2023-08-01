Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley decreased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OLP opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

