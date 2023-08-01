Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.5 %

URBN opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

