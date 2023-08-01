Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.