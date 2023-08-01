Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Saul Centers by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:BFS opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $922.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.17. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

In other news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,495 shares of company stock valued at $316,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

