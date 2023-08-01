Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.