Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 478.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after buying an additional 1,052,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,046,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

