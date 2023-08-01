Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

