Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

