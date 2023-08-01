Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 32.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Affirm by 67.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.06. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.84.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

