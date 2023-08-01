Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

CHCT stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $926.42 million, a P/E ratio of 121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

