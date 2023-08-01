Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in ABM Industries by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 161.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

ABM opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

