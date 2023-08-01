Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

