Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.54. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

