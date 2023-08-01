Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.03%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,167. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

