Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,722,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,506,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,518 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Trading Up 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQSP stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.