Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETD opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $797.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.