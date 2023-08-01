Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 719,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 380,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 800.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRSP. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

