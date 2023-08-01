Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $235.52 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

