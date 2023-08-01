Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 342.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 917.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,383 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

