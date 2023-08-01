Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

