Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

