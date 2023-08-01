Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,255 shares of company stock valued at $238,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:NUS opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

