Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULCC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $1,480,247.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.