Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SMP opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

