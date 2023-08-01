Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after purchasing an additional 661,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

