Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

