Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,122,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of PTON opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,798 shares of company stock worth $672,471 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.