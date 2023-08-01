Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 1,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Niterra Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Niterra Company Profile

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

