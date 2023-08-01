Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.7 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 210.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 690.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

