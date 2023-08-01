Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $243.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average is $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

