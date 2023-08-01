Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Cut to $615.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $655.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.33 and a 200 day moving average of $455.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

