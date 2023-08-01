nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

