Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Fiona Beck Buys 8,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £35,920 ($46,116.32).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £783.30 million, a P/E ratio of 349.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.66. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.23).
About Oakley Capital Investments
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.