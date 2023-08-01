Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Fiona Beck Buys 8,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Beck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £35,920 ($46,116.32).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 444 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £783.30 million, a P/E ratio of 349.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.66. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.23).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

