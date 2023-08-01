Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

