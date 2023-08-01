Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $3.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 5,091,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,828,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 717,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $941.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

