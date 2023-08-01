Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLMA has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

