Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Oshkosh Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE OSK opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.29.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
