Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

