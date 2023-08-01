Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

