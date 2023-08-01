Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.08. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.