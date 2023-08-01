Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.