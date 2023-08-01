Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

PDM stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $143.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.