Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $300,443,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

PLYM stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

See Also

