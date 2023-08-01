PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 186,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 501,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.